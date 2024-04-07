The Transformation of Nottingham's Clifton Estate

Once the biggest housing estate in Europe , Nottingham 's Clifton Estate has undergone significant changes over the years. Originally built after the Second World War to provide new housing, the estate was home to 40,000 people split into distinct neighborhoods.

Today, it is no longer the largest housing estate but still houses thousands of residents. The area now features big retailers, a university campus, and improved infrastructure.

