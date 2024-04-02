The Tories' Easter Break: No Political Resurrection in Sight

For a fair few of us with young bairns the Easter break will be about egg hunts, chocolate, rabbits and trying to find ways to keep them entertained. For those of a Christian faith it is, of course, a hugely important and symbolic time of the year. A time to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ following the crucifixion. For the Tories, it’s a time they will spend cursing their own Hunt for dishing out bitter pills rather than chocolate treats.

To keep themselves entertained many will be back out on the estate to catch a rabbit or two, hoping they can pull one out of the hat on election day. But no matter how hard they try their fate is already sealed and no political resurrection is on the cards. This latest toxic and terrible version of the Conservative Party is done, and everyone in Westminster knows it. The frustrating part is that whilst we edge ever closer to the conclusion there remains a chapter or two still to be writte

