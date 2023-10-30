The top 25 considerations parents had when thinking about a baby

Would-be parents now consider their finances to be more important than the state of their relationship when deciding when to have kids, a study has found.

But with the cost-of-living soaring, couples now worry more about whether they can afford a baby (39 per cent) than the stability of their relationship (34 per cent) or if they are ready for the responsibility (32 per cent). Other considerations include whether the house is big enough, how it might affect their sex life, if other friends had started families and whether the house could be ‘babyproof’.

It also emerged that while 37 per cent take the woman’s health and lifestyle into consideration, 15 per cent believe the man’s health has little or no impact on proceedings. Dr Lauren, from www.bloomwellpregnancy.co.uk, said: “If you’re trying for a baby, there are various lifestyle factors that can affect fertility for both men and women. It’s therefore just as important for men to consider making healthy changes when trying to conceive, as it is for their partner. headtopics.com

But of all those polled, 42 per cent believe it’s simply not possible to ever truly be ready to become a parent.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BelfastLive »

Marlow dad's 200-mile brain cancer research Paris bike challengeRobert Seaward's cycle ride, while undergoing chemotherapy, is a fundraiser for brain cancer research. Read more ⮕

A relational framework for microbiome research that includes Indigenous communitiesResearch on the trillions of microorganisms that make up a person's microbiome can lead to medical breakthroughs to treat diseases like inflammatory bowel syndrome and diabetes. Read more ⮕

Research Reveals the Healthiest and Most Sugary Halloween TreatsNew data shows which Halloween treats are the healthiest and most sugary. Nerds Candy tops the list with 93g of sugar per 100g, followed by Sour Patch Kids with 80g of sugar. Twizzlers are deemed the healthiest option. Read more ⮕

22 indicators of cancer that you shouldn't ignore, according to Cancer Research UKCancer Research UK (CRUK) has identified 22 indicators of cancer that should not be ignored. Spotting these indicators early and seeking medical attention immediately increases the chances of survival. Dr Julie Sharp, head of health and patient involvement, advises contacting a GP if there are any unusual changes in health. Feeling tired without a clear reason, unexpected weight loss, and unusual lumps or swelling are among the indicators mentioned. It is important to take these indicators seriously and consult a doctor for further evaluation. Read more ⮕

UK Government Invests £100 Million in AI Research for Cancer and Dementia TreatmentsThe UK Prime Minister announces a £100 million investment in artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of treatments for cancer and dementia. The funding aims to address previously incurable diseases and will be discussed at the upcoming AI safety summit. Read more ⮕

UK Government Invests £100 Million in AI Research for Cancer and Dementia TreatmentsThe UK Prime Minister announces a £100 million investment in artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of treatments for cancer and dementia. The funding aims to address previously incurable diseases and will be discussed at the upcoming AI safety summit. Read more ⮕