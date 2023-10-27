The taste of plant-based burgers fools even the most unyielding meat-eaters

The poll of 2,000 meat eaters found 48 per cent have been put off meat-based alternatives because they don’t believe they taste as good as the real thing. But 31 per cent would be more inclined to choose it if they knew it tasted as nice, while 38 per cent said value for money would sway them towards a plant-based version over meat. It also emerged that Monday was seen as the best day of the week to succeed in changing such eating habits, with 57 per cent seeing it as ideal for a fresh start.

And the taste would be the big giveaway for 76 per cent. However, when passers-by were asked to identify their burger, most declared them delicious - even when Baggs revealed they were all from the plant-based menu. Joe Baggs said: “The people of London enjoyed the challenge but most struggled to tell the difference, proving that these plant-based burgers do taste just as good as their meaty counterparts.

