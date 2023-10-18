The Struggles of Seasonal Affective Disorder

Each year, as the summer comes to a close, I find myself quite looking forward to winter. I think of all the soups I’ll have, and getting my beloved jumpers out of storage. I think of orange leaves, gorgeous soft scarves, mugs of hot wine, long walks in the park followed by warming back up in front of a roaring pub fire. I look ahead fondly to cosy days and festive nights.

I’m excited, right up until the point it’s actually cold out, and my seasonal depression has swept in on a brisk north easterly wind to mess everything up. Seasonal affective disorder (often referred to as SAD ) is a heightening of depression symptoms in either the summer or the winter. Mine arrives around October, and usually doesn’t fully fuck off until March. The sky darkens and I darken, too. The temperature drops and something inside me plummets. When this happens I’m forced to act as a weather vane for my own emotional states, trying to predict which way my mood is going to swing so I can plan accordingly around work and other life obligation





