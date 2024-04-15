The Struggle of Loving Your Dog and Your Partner Simultaneously

'What a buzzkill when feeling frisky, to realise the dog is at the end of the bed watching our every intimate move', which has 1.3 million followers, there is an episode entitled “Out-of-control dogs are ruining owner’s 20-year relationship”. In it, presenter Victoria Stillwell counsels a couple who say that their four unruly dogs are ruining their relationship.

Blame the Victorians who kicked off this trend with their fondness for parlour dogs dressed up in frilly hats which has, in the 21st century kicked off the trend for “designer” dogs such as doodles. Naturally, this has caused a great deal of confusion on both sides of the divide. In short, the dog no longer thinks that it’s a dog. Worse still, we no longer think they are dogs. I write from the inside track.

Far more than simply man’s best friend, dogs are beginning to influence the way we live in our homes, relate to each other and, perhaps more worryingly, the way we reproduce.

