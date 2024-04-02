The Stress of Buying a New Car: Gender Divide

Buying a new car should be exciting, but it can end up being a stressful experience. After all, there's a lot hanging on the decision because it's often the second-most expensive item we ever buy. From finance to servicing, and road tax to insurance, it’s not just a question of purchase price, it's also the long-term expense. Many people choose a car simply on looks, but other factors such as practicality, economy, safety, reliability and technology also have to be considered.

And if all that isn't enough, there's a gender divide too. Women feel ‘overwhelmed, intimidated and confused’ when buying a car, suggests new research into car buying commissioned by The study shows that men are far more likely than women to feel positive emotions when buying a car (40% versus 27%), and much less likely to experience negative feelings (18% versus 26%).In fact, almost twice as many men (37%) feel 'confident and informed' when buying a car as do women (21%

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 15 H&M New In Pieces We're Buying, Including H&M Clothes & AccessoriesThe H&M new in section is full of wardrobe staples, think H&M clothes like jeans, blazers, dresses and more. Shop our top 15 picks here.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Netflix announce UK Selling Sunset with new glamorous show 'Buying London'Netflix has announced a brand new property reality show, Buying London, a new series that looks like it's going to be the UK's answer to fan-favourite Selling Sunset

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Brits living mortgage free after leaving the UK and buying new home for just £7kLaura and Anthony Phoenix moved 1,941 miles to Bulgaria.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

New Look 'perfect' trousers shoppers are buying in all coloursThe high street retailer's Stone High Waist Wide Leg Trousers are a must-have this season

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

ADVICE COLUMN: Lanarkshire mortgage broker on buying new build homesKevin McCarthy gives you all the advice you need when buying a new build property.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Buying a new car is a big purchase so make sure you do all the checksExpert tips for purchasing your first car so you can hit the road with confidence

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »