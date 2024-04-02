The Stress of Buying a New Car: Gender Divide

Buying a new car should be exciting, but it can end up being a stressful experience. After all, there's a lot hanging on the decision because it's often the second-most expensive item we ever buy. From finance to servicing, and road tax to insurance, it’s not just a question of purchase price, it's also the long-term expense. Many people choose a car simply on looks, but other factors such as practicality, economy, safety, reliability and technology also have to be considered.
And if all that isn't enough, there's a gender divide too. Women feel ‘overwhelmed, intimidated and confused’ when buying a car, suggests new research into car buying commissioned by The study shows that men are far more likely than women to feel positive emotions when buying a car (40% versus 27%), and much less likely to experience negative feelings (18% versus 26%).In fact, almost twice as many men (37%) feel 'confident and informed' when buying a car as do women (21%
