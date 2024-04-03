The Story of Vimto and Tizer

Most people know the story of Vimto and how it was created in Manchester over 100 years ago. But what is less widely recognized is that Tizer was also invented here as well. Its name is an abbreviation of 'appetizer', and was first released by Manchester drink innovators Fred and Tom Pickup in 1924.

