The Story Behind Hiroshi Sugimoto’s Most Beguiling Photographs

World Trade Centre, 1997 “Sugimoto captured World Trade Centre by playing with the focus of his large-format camera lens. He would put the focal length to twice-infinity, meaning everything appears blurred and architectural landscape turns into a shadowy abstraction.

At that time, and as a trained architect himself, he was creating works that tried to conjure up the architects’ original vision for buildings – a vague gestalt of the shape rather than documenting how they appear in reality. These buildings were supposed to be symbols of modernity, yet he presents them as dystopian sites, having described the images created around this time as ‘architecture at the end of the world’.

