The Spectacle of Strictly Blackpool Week

I am fortunate to have visited the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on a few memorable occasions times during my time at LancsLive. It is open to the public and there's something truly magical about hearing the famous Wurlitzer play as couples take to that magnificent dance floor . But nothing compared to being an audience member for Strictly Blackpool week.

Not even watching the fascinating military operation that goes into lowering and cleaning the sparking crystal chandeliers or that eye-boggling rush when I stepped foot into the world-famous venue for the first time. Only those lucky enough to also be in the exclusive ' Strictly Blackpool audience club' will understand the feeling and spectacle of the experience. READ MORE: The rising anticipation and stark silence seconds before the cameras roll is replaced by whoops, chaotic colour and electric energy as hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman open the live show on a chilly November night on the Fylde coas





