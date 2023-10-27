The specific cough doctors are urging people to get checked this winter

People with a specific type of cough are being urged to get checked out following a 'concerning' rise in cases of tuberculosis, a doctor has warned.

New figures released this week show an 8.1 per cent increase in TB notifications in the first three quarters of 2023, compared with the same period last year. The north east and Yorkshire and the Humber saw the largest increases in the most recent quarter, according to the UKHSA.Read more health stories from the Manchester Evening News here.

Dr Esther Robinson said there is a specific kind of cough that could be a tell-tale sign of the infection, but with winter approaching many may confuse it for the flu or Covid-19. "With treatment, most people will make a full recovery, so it's very important those with symptoms are tested for TB and appropriate treatment is started promptly, both for the individual and to prevent transmission." headtopics.com

"Contact your GP if you think you could be at risk, so you can get tested and treated if needed," she added. Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria and can spread through close contact with infected people who have symptoms. When someone with TB coughs, they release small droplets containing the bacteria. You may catch TB if you regularly breathe in these droplets over a long period of time.

Read more:

MENnewsdesk »

Researchers study the functions of B4GALT3 in cancer immunityAn old campaign slogan for cough syrup, 'It tastes awful. And it works,' seemed to imply that any sweet content might have diminished the medicinal effect. Read more ⮕

Person barricaded in Weymouth home, police say, urging people to stay awayPolice in Weymouth, Massachusetts, were warning people to stay away from a home on Putnam Street where a person was barricaded on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

US police widen hunt for Maine gunman after 13 dead in mass shootingSchools, doctors' surgeries and shops closed and people stayed behind locked doors in cities as far as 50 miles from the scenes of Wednesday night's shootings in Lewiston. Read more ⮕

Married women in Rajshahi show higher rates of depression compared to menThe gender-specific factors associated with depression among married adults in Rajshahi City, Bangladesh. Read more ⮕

Bug bounty hunters load up to stalk AI and fancy bagging big bucksGoogle offers AI-specific rewards, HackerOne sees more specializations Read more ⮕

Protest against XL Bully dog ban to happen in GlasgowA charity boss is organising a protest against laws that ban specific dog breeds. Read more ⮕