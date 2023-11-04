The Spartans FC in Edinburgh: Turning Passion for Football into Something Positive

The Spartans FC in Edinburgh is helping young supporters by turning their passion for football into something positive. The club is known for its progressive work in areas such as mental health and education, making a difference to people of all ages in North Edinburgh. Their Ultras North initiative believes in the potential of young Scots to flourish in the right environment.

