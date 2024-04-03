The Solution to Human Trafficking: Identity Cards

The trade in human misery, with tens of thousands of undocumented migrants being trafficked in great danger across the Channel every year, is a tragically avoidable crisis. We had the solution literally in our pockets when people smuggling was just starting to become a serious problem for border control. And we could still make that solution work.

Identity cards are a simple, practical and affordable answer, one that would shatter the business model of organised international gangs making billions from human trafficking. I can say this with certainty, because when I was Home Secretary in the early Noughties, I introduced an experimental ID scheme that produced dramatic results. If Britain had kept that system and developed it, I believe the small boats scandal might never have happene

