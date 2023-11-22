The Significance of St James' Park for Newcastle United

Simply a venue for people to attend sporting events would be the straight answer, but when it comes to football, and in this case Newcastle United, it means so much more. “The Cathedral on the hill” as it’s often referred to. My first game was some 23 years ago, the finale of the 1999/2000 season, a 4-2 win over Arsenal and the successful end of Bobby Robson’s recue act of Newcastle United at the time.

St James’ Park would see some incredible football in the years that followed and a return to the Champions League. For varying reasons I’ve never seen a Champions League match at St James’ Park. I was present for the qualifier against Partizan Belgrade in 2003 when we lost but I don’t count that on





NUFCTheMag » / 🏆 124. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alan Shearer explains choice of three from Newcastle United after St James’ Park demolition jobAfter St James' Park demolition job - Alan Shearer explains choice of three from Newcastle United

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United star welcomes return of Fortress St James’ ParkReturn of Fortress St James' Park - Newcastle United star loving it.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Sources: Newcastle United open talks over landmark St James’ Park dealThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Should Newcastle United stay or go from St James' Park?A fan discusses the dilemma of whether Newcastle United should continue playing at St James' Park or move to a bigger stadium.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Borussia Dortmund team bus given parking ticket after Champions League win over NewcastleThe German side beat Newcastle United 1-0 at St James' Park on Wednesday,

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Newcastle United make official complaint to UEFA about so few away PSG v Newcastle ticketsPSG v Newcastle tickets - Newcastle United make official complaint to UEFA about so few allocated for NUFC fans.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »