The Science Behind Why We Get More Gassy on Airplanes

The popping ears, the flip of the stomach as take-off happens, the vast array of confined noises all happening at once... it’s a lot. What we don’t talk enough about is just how much more gassy we are when we’re thousands of feet in the air. It’s fine, you don’t have to say it out loud, we’re saying it for you. There’s something so cruel about experiencing excessive gas when you quite literally can’t escape the situation but it really is normal and if you experience this, you’re not alone.

In a reel posted on Instagram, the doctor explained that because the cabin pressure decreases which leads to the air inside of your intestines increasing by up to 30%. Then, since your colon has limited space and can only expand so much, a natural consequence is to release the fumes. While you try to hold farts in, not only is that going to leave you feeling uncomfortable, it’s also almost impossible on a flight

