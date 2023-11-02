The Saturdays Singer Rochelle Joins Voice Cast of Musical Comedy

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

The Saturdays singer, 34, will be lending her voice for the UK version of the upcoming musical comedy. Rochelle will star in Wish alongside the likes of Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine and Alan Tudyk. Speaking about the new role, Rochelle said: "It is a dream come true to join the voice cast of Wish. The film nods to the magical legacy of the Disney films I grew up with and I cannot wait to see my children’s faces when they hear my voice on the big screen!" Josie, Alison, Dermot, Craig and Rylan have taken the main presenter slots since Holly's exit, however Rochelle is yet to step in

17-Year-Old Singer from Hawaii Advances to The Knockouts Stage on The VoiceKaylee, a 17-year-old singer from ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii, impressed her coach and the audience with her duet performance on The Voice. She was named the winner and advanced to The Knockouts stage, while her coach, John, expressed his excitement and gave her a standing ovation. Reba McEntire also stole Elizabeth, the other contestant in the duet. Read more ⮕

Cantona the singer: Commanding, idiosyncratic and unmistakably EricFootballer, actor, philosopher and now a musician. The Athletic went along to see how the former Manchester United man's new career is going Read more ⮕

Naked Opera Singer Armed with Bow and Arrow Tasered at Care HomeA naked opera singer armed with a bow and arrow was tasered by police after he broke into song while terrorising a care home in Lancashire. Read more ⮕

Rising star Scottish singer on 'surreal' year ahead of new gigIT IS A bit of a coup for a venue to land sought-after singer and multi-instrumentalist Callum Easter, who is currently riding high after a… Read more ⮕

Ramona Singer Steps Out Amid Alleged Racist Slur ControversyRamona Singer, who was removed from BravoCon lineup after allegedly using a racist slur towards a Black crew member on set, was seen stepping out in New York City. This comes just one day after she was removed from the BravoCon lineup due to the report. The anticipated BravoCon event is scheduled to be held later this week in Las Vegas. Ramona was also accused of making derogatory comments about Black fathers, which the crew member denied. Read more ⮕

