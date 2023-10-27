The Sam Kerr Football Centre! Chelsea star and 'incredible role model' has training facilities named after her in Western Australia The Sam Kerr Football Centre! Chelsea star and 'incredible role model' has training facilities named after her in Western Australia

On Friday the Government of Western Australia announced that the newly constructed State Football Centre will be named after Kerr. The Australian striker was born in East Fremantle, a suburb of Perth not far from the site of the complex in Queens Park. Reacting to the announcement, Kerr said: "

It fills me with pride to think that football in Western Australia is growing so rapidly in popularity and that children, at a grassroots level, as well as world-class sporting teams will be able to access these impressive facilities."Our very own Sam Kerr is a global football superstar and truly a sporting icon., and has played a crucial role in the advancement of women's football both in the UK and Australia.

Kerr missed much of the Women's World Cup over the summer due to injury, but has begun to get back into the swing of things with one goal and two assists in her last two games for Chelsea. However, she will only play limited minutes in Australia's upcoming Olympic Qualification matches against the Philippines and Chinese Taipei.

