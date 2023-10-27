The RTX 4060 graphics card is on offer now and perfect for budget-friendly PC builds

The PNY GeForce RTX 4060 is perfect for gaming on a budget. If you want to enjoy seamless gameplay, breathtaking graphics, and efficient ray-tracing support without paying much, grab this deal before it goes out of stock! Save 12% NOW! PNY GeForce RTX™ 4060 Graphics Card 8GB XLR8 Gaming Verto RGB Triple Fan DLSS 3 Best Deals Deal @ Amazon Load more Initially priced at $339.99, Amazon is letting you get PNY GeForce RTX 4060 for $299.99. It’s a solid savings of $40 by availing a 12% discount.

It offers a significant performance and efficiency improvement, thanks to new features such as 5th generation streaming multiprocessors, 3rd generation ray tracing cores, and 4th generation tensor cores. Triple fan cooling system: The three fans are strategically placed to draw cool air into the card and exhaust hot air out, helping to keep the card running cool and preventing it from overheating.

