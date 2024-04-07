The Rock Survives Scary Moment During WWE Comeback

Wrestling fans were all saying the same thing after The Rock survived a scary moment during his WWE comeback. He joined forces with his cousin Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team main event that turned out to be one of the ages. The Rock was left screaming in agony as Reigns looked on in disbelief and shock at what he'd done, and seconds later both were being pinned to the matt before managing to kickout.
Footage of the incident went viral on social media, and fans were left all saying the same thing about The Rock's dramatic reaction
