The Rock Returns to WWE Ring for Special Match

The Rock returns to the WWE ring for a special match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins . Despite not wrestling full-time since 2003, The Rock delivers a strong performance and pins Rhodes to secure 'Bloodline Rules' for the upcoming clash between Reigns and Rhodes.

Triple H praises The Rock's dedication and predicts an amazing performance.

