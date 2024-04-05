The Rock arrives late at WrestleMania 40, jokes about it

As fans eagerly awaited the arrival of WWE superstar and Hollywood action hero The Rock at WrestleMania 40, they grew increasingly frustrated when he was two hours late. The Rock addressed the crowd, asking if they were booing because of his tardiness.

He then delivered a joke that will surely leave a lasting sting on Philadelphia fans.

Wrestlemania 40 The Rock WWE Hollywood Late Arrival Joke Philadelphia Fans

