The Rise of Wellness Bars in Ibiza

I’m on a leather couch at the hottest new bar in Ibiza, and I’ve just been furnished with a small jar of pills. It isn’t what you think though. It’s not yet 3pm, the tablets are sleep-promoting magnesium, and my (now rapidly deflating) thigh-high boots are of the compression variety, designed to ease swelling and boost blood circulation.
RoseBar – the brainchild of American physician Dr Mark Hyman – reflects a new face of the White Isle, and its patrons are far less preoccupied by wild parties than they are the very latest in wellness. Here, the “cocktails” are administered via IV drip (your €200 Inner Glow won’t taste of anything, but it will make your skin pop), and the only shots being lined up are of energy-boosting B12. A dedicated longevity clinic, RoseBar caters to a growing knowledge of – and appetite for – functional medicine, biohacking and genetic screening. It boasts state-of-the-art equipment and a deeply seductive tagline: “We defy the concept of ageing.” Customers might spend half an hour breathing pure oxygen in a hyperbaric chambe
