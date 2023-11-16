HEAD TOPICS

The Rise of Wellness Bars in Ibiza

  • 📰 BritishVogue
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 54 sec. here
  • 10 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 53%
  • Publisher: 80%

RoseBar in Ibiza offers wellness-focused experiences such as sleep-promoting magnesium tablets and energy-boosting B12 shots. The bar caters to the growing interest in functional medicine, biohacking, and genetic screening.

Rosebar, Ibiza, Wellness, Functional Medicine, Biohacking, Genetic Screening, Sleep-Promoting Magnesium, Energy-Boosting B12

I’m on a leather couch at the hottest new bar in Ibiza, and I’ve just been furnished with a small jar of pills. It isn’t what you think though. It’s not yet 3pm, the tablets are sleep-promoting magnesium, and my (now rapidly deflating) thigh-high boots are of the compression variety, designed to ease swelling and boost blood circulation.

RoseBar – the brainchild of American physician Dr Mark Hyman – reflects a new face of the White Isle, and its patrons are far less preoccupied by wild parties than they are the very latest in wellness. Here, the “cocktails” are administered via IV drip (your €200 Inner Glow won’t taste of anything, but it will make your skin pop), and the only shots being lined up are of energy-boosting B12. A dedicated longevity clinic, RoseBar caters to a growing knowledge of – and appetite for – functional medicine, biohacking and genetic screening. It boasts state-of-the-art equipment and a deeply seductive tagline: “We defy the concept of ageing.” Customers might spend half an hour breathing pure oxygen in a hyperbaric chambe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New landlord ruined our local pub and turned it into an ‘Ibiza-style’ dance clubNEIGHBOURS say a new landlord ruined their local boozer who turned it into an “Ibiza-style” dance venue – but they managed to get their revenge. Residents were furious that the Ruthin Castle pub wa…
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Leeds puppy party in pictures as shoppers cuddle furry friendsInside Leeds puppy cuddle party as shoppers 'boost their wellness'
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Coll: Scotland’s answer to Ibiza with white sand beaches and raving until dawnThe tiny island hosted a lively and unusual event that saw islanders and visitors come together in lively spirit
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Brit holidaymakers face being banned from Majorca and Ibiza for ‘drunk behaviour’...BRITS could soon be BANNED from some of the Spanish islands under a controversial new proposal being suggested by local government chiefs. The islands’ Head of Tourism Jaume Bauza appeared to confi…
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Holland & Barrett unveils wellness Christmas gift bagsShoppers can save up to 64% compared to purchasing products separately
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Prince Harry's wellness team keeping him healthy in California revealedThe Duke of Sussex relies on a team of healers, mental health experts and pain-relievers to keep him well
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »