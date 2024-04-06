The Rise of Virtual Influencers on Social Media

Aitana Lopez is a virtual influencer on Instagram, with 300,000 followers and earning up to £8,000 a month. However, many of her followers are unaware that she is not a real person but a creation of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This trend of virtual influencers on social media is becoming increasingly popular. AI technology has been advancing since the introduction of the first general-purpose electronic computer in the 1940s.

