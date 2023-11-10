The Rise of Reality Shows as Social Experiments

When Netflix announced that there would be a gameshow adaptation of South Korean mega hit Squid Game, the streamer called it a “social experiment”. Studio Lambert, the British production company behind Squid Game: The Challenge, proclaimed the venture “Netflix’s biggest ever social experiment”. Once you start to notice this framing of reality shows, it becomes inescapable. ITV called Big Brother the “ultimate social experiment” when it relaunched the show this autumn.

Your smart friend who loves these shows agrees: Yes, they are trashy and lurid, but they also teach us about ourselves. A social experiment is supposed to test some psychological phenomenon. Here’s a cute one. During the Stanford marshmallow experiment, children could either take one reward instantly (like one marshmallow) or wait 15 minutes and receive a greater reward (like two marshmallows). As phenomena go, delayed gratification is a sweet one, and there’s a less cute Stanford one, with which I am sure you are familiar. Whatever reality shows attempt to uncover about psychology has become increasingly hard to pars





