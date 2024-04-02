The Rise of Luxury Vans in VIP Transportation

There was a time when a limousine was the vehicle of choice for CEOs and celebrities. A time when saloon cars breezed down city streets, scuttled between airports and made shiny statements at red carpet events. But there’s a new challenger emerging in the world of VIP transportation – the van.
Gaining favour for their interior space, seating capacity and unremarkable exterior looks (that enable their occupants to move around under the radar), the van is the ideal platform on which to create a mobile home from home. “We’ve noticed a significant trend towards travellers opting for luxury vans over traditional sedan cars,” says Tom Ripert, CEO of Rolzo, a private chauffeur and premium car-rental service. “More people are travelling in groups, seeking convenience, comfort and spaciousness.” Observing the development of the trend since the company’s foundation in 2017, Ripert has adapted his fleet to meet deman
