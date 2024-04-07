The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes: A Dramatic True Story

This classy eight-part dramatization of the true story of biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes goes behind the headlines to tell the story of an audacious fraudster whose fall from grace was precipitous and very public. Convicted of defrauding investors in her once high-flying and lucrative blood-testing company Theranos in 2022, Holmes began an 11-year prison sentence in a Texas jail last year.
In 2015 she was named by American business magazine Forbes as the youngest female self-made billionaire in the US when Theranos, the company she founded and ran, was valued to be worth 9 billion dollars. So what happened in the years in between – and how, and why, did it all go so wrong? The mostly chronological narrative explores Holmes’ possible motivations and analyses the reasons behind her deceitful behaviour. Amanda Seyfried plays Holmes with great sensitivity and intelligence – it is an outstanding performance and won her an Emmy and a Golden Globe. The way in which she manages to elicit enough sympathy for an essentially corrupt, calculating character, is testament to her skill. In the opening episode we see Holmes (Seyfried) being deposed pre-trial, looking pale and shocked, then flashback to her childhood, as an 11-year-old taking part in a track race where she is by far the slowest runner. All the other competitors have long finished the race, but she doesn’t give u
Elizabeth Holmes Biotechnology Fraud Theranos Deceit Amanda Seyfried Emmy Golden Globe
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Scotland's cities rise on rise in world rankings of top financial centresTWO Scottish cities have both risen in the world rankings of financial centres, according to new figures released.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »
Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »