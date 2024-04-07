The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes: A Dramatic True Story

This classy eight-part dramatization of the true story of biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes goes behind the headlines to tell the story of an audacious fraudster whose fall from grace was precipitous and very public. Convicted of defrauding investors in her once high-flying and lucrative blood-testing company Theranos in 2022, Holmes began an 11-year prison sentence in a Texas jail last year.

In 2015 she was named by American business magazine Forbes as the youngest female self-made billionaire in the US when Theranos, the company she founded and ran, was valued to be worth 9 billion dollars. So what happened in the years in between – and how, and why, did it all go so wrong? The mostly chronological narrative explores Holmes’ possible motivations and analyses the reasons behind her deceitful behaviour. Amanda Seyfried plays Holmes with great sensitivity and intelligence – it is an outstanding performance and won her an Emmy and a Golden Globe. The way in which she manages to elicit enough sympathy for an essentially corrupt, calculating character, is testament to her skill. In the opening episode we see Holmes (Seyfried) being deposed pre-trial, looking pale and shocked, then flashback to her childhood, as an 11-year-old taking part in a track race where she is by far the slowest runner. All the other competitors have long finished the race, but she doesn’t give u

Elizabeth Holmes Biotechnology Fraud Theranos Deceit Amanda Seyfried Emmy Golden Globe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Yorkshire Post / 🏆 39. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scotland's cities rise on rise in world rankings of top financial centresTWO Scottish cities have both risen in the world rankings of financial centres, according to new figures released.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Elizabeth Arden deal gives you 3x Eight Hour skincare buys worth £57 for freeElizabeth Arden is celebrating the launch of its new Eight Hour Hydraplay Moisturiser by offering shoppers a three-piece Eight Hour skincare gift set for free when they shop the new cream

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Liz Hurley and son Damian on 'controversial' bikini shots and working together on new filmElizabeth Hurley stars in Strictly Confidential, a crime drama written and directed by her son, Damian.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

In Studded Flats And A Denim Trench, Katie Holmes Is Over Playing The Girl Next DoorThis is about as mad, bad and dangerous as Katie Holmes gets, a departure from the tomboyish, girl next door that has defined her career for the best part of 30 years.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

At 45, Katie Holmes Has Found Her ColourHas Katie Holmes been dabbling in TikTok colour analysis? Or – bear with me – is she perhaps wearing a colour that she likes?

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Eamonn Holmes fumes at 'dirty pigs' after disturbing roadside discoveryGB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has taken to social media to share his thoughts after coming across a sign on the M23 while driving in his vehicle earlier this week

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »