The Rise and Fall of Citigroup: Lessons from a Failed Merger

The 1998 mega-merger between Citicorp and Travelers Group created the world's biggest financial services company. However, Citi's share price dropped and the group faced numerous scandals. This article examines the reasons behind the failure and explores potential strategies for the bank's recovery.





FT » / 🏆 113. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Rise and Fall of MMOs: From WoW Killers to WoWExploring the surge of MMO games in the early 2010s and the subsequent dominance of World of Warcraft (WoW) in the genre.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

The Rise of Wellness Bars in IbizaRoseBar in Ibiza offers wellness-focused experiences such as sleep-promoting magnesium tablets and energy-boosting B12 shots. The bar caters to the growing interest in functional medicine, biohacking, and genetic screening.

Source: BritishVogue - 🏆 14. / 80 Read more »

Inflation in Russia Accelerates Amidst Concerns of Losing ControlInflation in Russia is on the rise again, reaching 7.5% in November, causing concerns among officials about losing control. The central bank has already raised interest rates and is expected to do so again in the next meeting. Despite this, forecasters predict that inflation will continue to rise.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Welsh Government announces three-year budgetA wave of public spending cuts have been announced in Wales, with pubs, shops and restaurants hit with a tax rise. The Welsh Government said it was forced to make “stark and painful” choices for its draft budget for 2024-25, with health services and councils among the protected areas.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Rising Energy Prices Leave Rural Communities StrugglingNext month, the price for energy for a typical household using gas and electricity and paying by direct debit will rise by about £94, as the price cap increases from £1,834 to £1,928 a year. The BBC spent a week talking to people in rural Herefordshire, where almost one in five properties (19%) are in fuel poverty.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »

Study Finds Increased Sales of Emergency Contraception After New Year HolidaySales of emergency contraception rise by around 10% in the US after the New Year holiday, indicating increased risks of unprotected sex. The spike in sales highlights the need for attention to unmet contraceptive needs.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »