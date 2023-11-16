The Rise and Fall of China's Civil-Service Examination System

One hopes Gui Youguang, a 16th-century Chinese bureaucrat, knew how to enjoy success in the moment. By the standards of the time, he was old when he passed the Ming dynasty’s most exacting grade of test for mandarins, after decades of failed attempts. Alas, not long after securing a jinshi degree at 59, Gui died.

The rigours of imperial China’s civil-service examination system—the keju, used to select scholar-officials for over 1,300 years—are described in a new book by Yasheng Huang called “The Rise and Fall of the EAST: How Exams, Autocracy, Stability, and Technology Brought China Success, and Why They Might Lead to Its Decline”. Arguing that the exams stifled innovation in ancient times, Professor Huang sees lessons for Xi Jinping’s China. The keju became more doctrinaire over time. First instituted in 587, the exams progressively shed such subjects as mathematics and astronomy. Soon, they only tested candidates’ mastery of dense Confucian texts filled with injunctions to revere fathers, officials and monarch

