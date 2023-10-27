'The report is an utter whitewash' says Nigel Farage as review finds 'serious failings' in decision to close his account

Broadcaster and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage tells Sky News how Dame Alison Rose breached data rules by sharing details about his banking to a BBC News business editor.

Broadcaster and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage tells Sky News how Dame Alison Rose breached data rules by sharing details about his banking to a BBC News business editor.

Read more:

SkyNews »

Ex-NatWest boss DID breach Nigel Farage's privacy by discussing former Brexit Party leader's...The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said the disclosure had been 'unacceptable', but that it had decided no further regulatory action after Dame Alison Rose resigned over the matter. Read more ⮕

Ex-NatWest boss DID breach Nigel Farage's privacy by discussing former Brexit Party leader's...The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said the disclosure had been 'unacceptable', but that it had decided no further regulatory action after Dame Alison Rose resigned over the matter. Read more ⮕

Alison Rose breached data rules over Nigel Farage bank details, Information Commissioner rulesNo further action will be taken by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) as Dame Alison stepped down and NatWest commissioned its own investigation. Read more ⮕

'Number of shortcomings' in closure of Nigel Farage's Coutts account, review findsThe independent review into the closure of Nigel Farage's Coutts account and the discussion of his banking with a journalist by the head of the bank has found 'a number of shortcomings' in the closure process. Read more ⮕

NatWest showed ‘serious failings’ in Nigel Farage account closure, probe findsThe decision to shut down Mr Farage’s bank account was lawful, and predominately commercial, an independent review found. Read more ⮕

NatWest showed ‘serious failings’ in Nigel Farage account closure, probe findsThe decision to shut down Mr Farage’s bank account was lawful, and predominately commercial, an independent review found. Read more ⮕