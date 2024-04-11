The Repair Shop Returns for 13th Series with Challenging Fixes

The Repair Shop returns for a 13th series tonight on BBC One at 8pm. The new series will see the team tackle a fire station painting , a Roald Dahl gate, a World War II code-breaking cookbook and a pair of cowboy boots connected to Elton John . Ahead of the new series, some of the programme's experts spoke to the BBC about the most challenging fixes they have had to make on the show since it began. From a chair once sat in by John F.

Kennedy to a clock belonging to King Charles, read on below as MailOnline takes a look at some of the most intriguing challenges the experts have faced over the course of the show..

