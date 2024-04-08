The Queens Arms: The Unofficial Official Afterparty of the Grand National

The Queens Arms has been hosting the unofficial official afterparty of the Grand National for almost 10 years. The pub, located near the racecourse, becomes one of the busiest pubs in the area during the festival.

It expands its space with a marquee, additional bars, and entertainment for the three-day event. This year, they are planning to add more bars and facilities for their 10th anniversary celebration.

Queens Arms Grand National Afterparty Pub Festival Entertainment Celebration

EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

