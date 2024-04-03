A popular online comic strip published a cartoon depicting the precariousness of modern digital infrastructure, maintained by a few volunteers. A recent cyber-security scare highlights the potential near-disaster caused by this reliance on volunteers.

On March 29th, an engineer at Microsoft noticed a slowdown in a system used for secure logins.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheEconomist / 🏆 6. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (CoD: Modern Warfare) AchievementsHere is the full list of all 27 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare achievements worth 1,050 gamerscore.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Newcastle United Announces Partnership with QuiddNewcastle United and Quidd, the digital collectibles and NFT marketplace, have announced a multi-year partnership as the club's first official digital collectible partner. The partnership will allow fans to build and trade collections of digital trading cards, video moments, and memorabilia on Quidd. The first series of limited-edition Newcastle United digital trading cards will be released on March 28, 2024.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

George Abbey dead at 91: Legendary NASA director & ‘father of modern spaceflight’ mourned after dec...George Abbey dead at 91: Legendary NASA director & ‘father of modern spaceflight’ mourned after decades-long career

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Modern Student Accommodation Building in Beeston on the Market for Over £4mA modern student accommodation building in Beeston, with further planning permission granted, is on the market for more than £4m. The building offers 11 on-site parking spaces and has a projected annual rental income of £305,000.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

5 blandest video games on modern consoles - Reader's FeatureA reader names five of the most tedious and unoriginal games of recent years, including Days Gone and Watch Dogs Legion.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Manitou Mattoc Pro LTD goes retro-modern on 110-150mm Fork and Old School GraphicsThis Manitou Mattoc Pro Limited Edition goes fully retro modern, with old school looks and new school performance.

Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »