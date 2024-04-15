The Power of Shoes in Creating the Perfect Look

Silver slingbacks and smart flat pumps are two of the season's top styles. No need to tell any of you that it starts with the shoes. Only last week Rishi Sunak felt forced to apologise for wearing some box-fresh Adidas Sambas (white with navy flashes and a grey suede toecap) after his choice of footwear became a subject of national debate.

Depending on where you stand he is either a middle-aged man trying to look down with the youth in the hot trainers and damaging it in the process, or he’s a natty dresser who appreciates that Sambas can make a boring ‘navy trousers and white shirt outfit’ look sharp. And that’s a trick we’re all familiar with. Sambas are unisex, of course, and I’ve been doing much the same thing with the exact same style for a while. Dressing up jeans; modernising a plain trouser suit; giving black trousers a stylish casual spin. Every woman needs a chic trainer and these are the best. (Just forget the Rishi factor, I would.) If you find the right shoe — one that’s on the fashion money and that suits you — you are two-thirds of the way to creating a few looks that work perfectly. I buy shoes that are spot on for the season the second I see them, knowing that whatever I end up wearing, the shoes will dictate the mood and let me keep everything else simpl

