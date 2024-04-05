The Power of Classical Music

I was in the toilet just around the corner from the Classic FM studios. I had run out during a piece to have a wee after being on air for hours and I was just stood there, listening to the classical song playing over the tannoy thinking “what a perfect piece of music”.have been a bit of an eye-opener. Quite a few people were worried about me going back to breakfast broadcasting but there is a huge difference between getting up at 3am – as I used to for BBC.
The one enormous change I have noticed is that I am in a much better frame of mind after listening to three-and-a-half hours of some of theand I have always found myself coming back to it. I have what I consider to be very broad tastes when it comes to music but there is a real strength, depth and power to classical. I know there is a feeling that some people listen in order to switch off but for me, it’s not about escapism, it’s about enrichment and I’ve been really encouraged by the number of people who feel the same wa
Classical Music Radio Broadcasting Appreciation Enrichment
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: roadcc - 🏆 21. / 71 Read more »