The Post Office Horizon IT System: A Miscarriage of Justice

In 2000, the Post Office accused sub- post office s of false accounting , fraud, and theft based on data from its Horizon IT system. This pursuit continued until 2015, despite accounting flaws being discovered in 2010.

Approximately 3,500 branch owner-operators were accused, with over 700 being prosecuted and receiving criminal convictions. The faulty software was blamed for the miscarriage of justice.

Post Office Horizon IT System Miscarriage Of Justice False Accounting Fraud Theft Faulty Software

