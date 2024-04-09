The Positives of Long Distance Rides

I’ve done enough of what people might consider big distance rides in my time, some weighty audaxes and even a couple of what some could call 'ultras', in that it’s been day after day after day stuff with a bit of night thrown in...

and while I’m no hardened, grizzled expert by a very long stretch, I’ve slept for not enough hours in the back of a barn after a long ride that had several long rides preceding it already, with several to come and in quite a few churchyards too, not quite managing the sleep of the dead next to the dead, remarkably balanced on a bench by the side of a shared use path when that was the only slumber option, or just ridden into the dark and out the other end because I’ve needed to. I’ve wanted a decent shave midway through a ride. I’ve eaten half my body weight in petrol station food in one sitting, then stretched out a painful crunchy Achilles tendon on the kerb by the charcoal briquettes and stared at my snot, blood and dust-covered shoes, pondering my life choices more than once. While the discourse on these events always tends to focus on the sunken-cheeked hardships varnished with a monotone grittiness, I’ve found that once aches and hunger have subsided and despite the odd cold shudder flashback, I’ve emerged from such shenanigans with only positives. Many of these have percolated into my everyday life and have made that particular long journey easie

