The Pond Post Office reopened today after fire damaged building

Watford MP Dean Russell cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the completely refurbished space, which was devastated by

Postmaster Mayank Patel said: “The community is very pleased to have The Pond Post Office back open again and the new Londis convenience store is even better than the one we had before.“I will never forget 7 April – the night of the terrible fire. I was in India at that time.

"My business partner had got up early as usual to head to the shop for the newspaper rounds, when he received a call about the bad fire. Ajay phoned me and we were both in shock." Mayank continued: "When the fire happened, we had lots of kind offers of help from the community as they wanted to assist us to get the Post Office reopen as soon as possible."

