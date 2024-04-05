The Only Way Is Essex Star Megan McKenna Announces Pregnancy

The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna updated her fans on the progress of her pregnancy, as she cradled her blossoming bump in an adorable video. The star officially announced that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Oliver Burke, just nine months after the pair announced their engagement last summer. In a new video, the 31-year-old proudly showed off her growing baby bump as she spoke to fans about pregnancy sickness and opting to keep the baby's gender a surprise.

Megan captioned the clip of her cooking soup: 'Yay, I can finally say it out loud! Love you guys so much! Can’t wait to bring you on our journey with us…' She told fans: 'I’m pregnant! We’ve had to keep this secret for three months. It’s been really hard, but I’ve actually got a cute little bump. And now I can actually embrace it and not wear oversized hoodies.' She and Oliver then thanked their fans for all of the kind messages as she revealed that they won't be having a gender revea

Megan Mckenna Pregnancy The Only Way Is Essex Announcement Baby Bump Gender Reveal

