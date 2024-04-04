The NHS is struggling to meet the demand for autism and ADHD diagnoses

I didn’t just wake up one day, pop to the ADHD shop, and buy a shiny new diagnosis to make myself feel important – I’m not collecting diagnoses like some kind of neurodivergent Thanos. Charlotte Colombo: ‘As soon as you feel like you’re getting somewhere, another barrier pops up.’ (Photo: BongkarnThanyakij via Getty Images/ iStockphoto), and that I was now on their waiting list. Which would’ve been great. Relieving, even. If the referral wasn’t three years old.

So it wasn’t surprising to read that according to a new report, the NHS is simply unable to meet the demand for autistic andThis statistic is alarming – but not for the reasons you might think, or are being led to believe by so-called “experts”that the “remarkable” increase in ADHD diagnoses is due to something called a “diagnostic creep”, wherein an over-evaluation of feelings and emotions is leading to doctors “over-diagnosing” ADH

NHS Autism ADHD Diagnoses Report Demand Diagnostic Creep

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NHS cannot meet 'avalanche' of demand for autism and ADHD services, warns thinktankAn 'extraordinary' rise in demand for autism assessments and ADHD treatments in England has overtaken the NHS's capacity to meet it, warns the Nuffield Trust, prompting calls for a 'radical rethink'.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

ADHD patients 'forced' to pay for medication as NHS GPs refuse shared care with private doctorsMany patients seek private diagnoses and treatment due to long NHS waiting times. But when they want to move their care to an NHS GP, many are being refused.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Junior British trampoline star from Yorkshire with autism and ADHD appeals for financial supportA young trampolining star from Cleckheaton has become the only girl to be selected for GB Gymnastics’ development squads in both trampolining and double mini trampolining.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Sweeping review reveals latest evidence on the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of ADHDHundreds of studies are published each year on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but more work is needed to ensure those findings improve lives.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study reveals ADHD medication reduces psychiatric hospitalizations and work disabilityStudy highlights the benefits and potential risks of ADHD medication, revealing that stimulants like amphetamines and methylphenidate reduce the risk of psychiatric hospitalization and improve long-term employment outcomes, though concerns about adverse effects such as increased heart rate and potential for triggering psychosis or mania remain.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Motor skills, sensory features differ in autism with, without ADHDMotor skills and sensory features differ for children with autism with and without attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to a study published online March 5 in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »