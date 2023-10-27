The New York Bakery Reduces Bagel Size with No Price Cut

The New York Bakery is giving less bagel for your money - slashing the weight from 90g to 85g with no cut in price. The bagel’s diameter has not changed but the gap in the middle is now larger. Bagel fan John Small, 44, fumed: “Too much cream cheese squeezes out now. Sure, a bit coming out is part of the theatre of eating a salmon and cream cheese bagel. 'Shrinkflation' sees more than 2,500 goods reduce in size as prices remain the same. The New York Bakery is the biggest producer of bagels in the UK, and sells about 320 million a year here. As well as selling to consumers via supermarkets such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda, it distributes them wholesale to cafés, restaurants, hotels and food stalls. A pack of five currently costs £1.90 at Tesco. Each 85g bagel’s hole diameter is 3cm to 4.5cm, which works out at an average of 3.75cm. McDonald’s is launching new hot drinks next week in menu change - it's 'unreal'. The pack cost the same price when each weighed 90g and the hole diameter was 2.5cm to 4cm — or an average of 3.25cm. A New York Bakery Co spokesperson said: “The quality of our bagels is always the top priority for us, and that means sourcing the finest ingredients at all times. “Ongoing inflationary costs have meant we have needed to slightly reduce the size of our bagels from 90g to 85g. “This change came into effect in April, and it has been done in a way that ensures there has been no compromise on quality or taste for our customers. Read more:

