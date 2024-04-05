The New Saints aim to go unbeaten in league season

Striker Declan McManus insists the aim of The New Saints is go through their league season unbeaten ahead of tonight’s home game against Caernarfon Town (7.45pm).They are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand on second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads. Saints have won 26 and drawn the other two of their 28 league games so far this season, scoring 99 league goals in the process and conceding just 16.

“Every game’s important,” said McManus, who led the way with a hat-trick as Saints beat Cardiff Metropolitan University 6-2 in the JD Welsh Cup semi-final last weekend. “I know the league’s won, but we want to go the full season unbeaten – and that’s our aim.” Head coach Craig Harrison welcomes the fact that Saints will be back in familiar surroundings tonight after playing their last four matches away from Park Hall. Harrison said: “There’s four league games left. We’ve got three at home and one away, which is nic

The New Saints Unbeaten League Season Football Caernarfon Town

