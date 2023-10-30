The Mysterious Story Behind 'Watches of Espionage'

Which watch would you choose to wear on the day you die? It’s not a question that many of us face too often. But then our day’s work seldom involves flying in secret by Black Hawk helicopter from Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan to the Pakistani city of Abbottabad, there to locate and kill Osama bin Laden.Will Chesney was the dog handler with SEAL Team Six, the US special-forces unit selected to carry out “Operation Neptune Spear” in 2011.

“Depending on the scenario we might go in with a special weapons team to provide immediate life-saving care when they go to get the bad guy, or we might be back at the command post to deal with what comes in… It’s a specialist job. Most jurisdictions don’t want their medics there when there are bullets about.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EsquireUK »

Derek McInnes Reveals Untold Story Behind Turning Down Rangers Manager RoleKilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has hinted at a fascinating untold story behind his decision to reject the Rangers manager role in 2017. He revealed that he had conversations with legendary figure Walter Smith, who had an influential role in his decision-making process. McInnes expressed regret for not consulting Smith more and stated that he has a story to tell about the whole episode. Read more ⮕

Mysterious Gathering of Octopus Discovered in Deep SeaScientists uncover the largest known gathering of octopus in the world, with 20,000 pearl octopus breeding in warm hydrothermal springs. This discovery challenges the belief that octopus are predominantly solitary and raises questions about the significance of the thermal springs. Researchers aim to unravel the mysteries surrounding this deep-sea octopus breeding ground. Read more ⮕

Mysterious Scandinavian Film Crew Descends on Northern Irish TownA film crew from Scandinavia arrives in a seaside town in Northern Ireland, leaving locals puzzled and intrigued by their secretive project. Read more ⮕

Manchester United’s pitiful performance sums up how far behind City they have fallenErik ten Hag's side's miserable start to the season was summed up by their insipid display against their local rivals at Old Trafford Read more ⮕

Liam Keen analysis: Wolves pack united behind Gary O’Neil and making stridesThis now feels like a very different Wolves team under Gary O’Neil. Read more ⮕

Former Charlotte Tilbury Employee Reveals Makeup Counter Horror StoryA former Charlotte Tilbury employee shares a shocking incident at the makeup counter and gives advice on hygiene practices. Read more ⮕