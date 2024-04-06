The Miners' Strike 40 Years On: A Reflection on Britain's Last Large-Scale Industrial Battle

Simon Greaves, an FT journalist who was coal industry reporter for the Nottingham Evening Post throughout the strike, writes for Nottinghamshire Live and the Nottingham Post on the miners' strike 40 years on, drawing on insights gained from his unique position on the frontline of news reporting at the time. This is the story of a 358-day struggle of ideologies that changed Britain forever.

The key players were Margaret Thatcher, Arthur Scargill and the miners he led on strike, or instead broke away in Britain’s last large-scale industrial battle. Forty years on since the start of what was the longest and most bitter industrial dispute in British history the industry has – as the strike leaders and opposition politicians then feared – disappeared without trace. The 1984-85 miners’ strike – which saw more than half the country’s 187,000 miners take action - cost one murder, 13 further deaths, thousands of injuries, nearly 10,000 arrests and over £7bn in taxpayers’ money to polic

Miners' Strike Britain Industrial Dispute Margaret Thatcher Arthur Scargill

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Miners' strike 1984: Divided miners meet 40 years after bitter strikeTwo mineworkers from opposite sides of the strike agree to meet for the first time.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Miners' strike 1984: Warwickshire man recalls insults as he kept workingDave Meuse, who was 26 at the time, kept working at Daw Mill Colliery during the 1984-5 strikes

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Easington miners' strike: Feeding a communityFamilies recall the struggles for food when money was tight during the year-long dispute.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Miners' strike: The Telford Dozen who held out to the endFormer miner Alan McKenzie and his daughter share their memories of the 1984-5 strike.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »

Tragic miners' strike death that saw Notts pit become 'focal point'David Jones died during the early days of the 1984-1985 miners' strike

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Women and girls 'had to join the miners' strike cause'Across Scotland, mothers, wives, daughters and sisters fought to save Britain's mines in 1984-85.

Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »