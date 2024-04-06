The Miners' Strike 40 Years On: A Reflection on Britain's Last Large-Scale Industrial Battle

Simon Greaves, an FT journalist who was coal industry reporter for the Nottingham Evening Post throughout the strike, writes for Nottinghamshire Live and the Nottingham Post on the miners' strike 40 years on, drawing on insights gained from his unique position on the frontline of news reporting at the time. This is the story of a 358-day struggle of ideologies that changed Britain forever.
The key players were Margaret Thatcher, Arthur Scargill and the miners he led on strike, or instead broke away in Britain’s last large-scale industrial battle. Forty years on since the start of what was the longest and most bitter industrial dispute in British history the industry has – as the strike leaders and opposition politicians then feared – disappeared without trace. The 1984-85 miners’ strike – which saw more than half the country’s 187,000 miners take action - cost one murder, 13 further deaths, thousands of injuries, nearly 10,000 arrests and over £7bn in taxpayers’ money to polic
Miners' Strike Britain Industrial Dispute Margaret Thatcher Arthur Scargill
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: BBCWestScot - 🏆 85. / 53 Read more »