The Mediterranean's Potential to Become Europe's Clean Energy Powerhouse

The Mediterranean has big dreams of becoming Europe’s clean energy powerhouse, but they have a long way to go before that goal becomes economically and logistically feasible. Between its plentiful sun for solar energy and its considerable existing natural gas infrastructure, which could be repurposed for piping green hydrogen across the region, there is a serious amount of potential. But can they harness it? The Mediterranean is geographically blessed when it comes to green energy potential.

Countries like Spain, Portugal, and Morocco boast huge amounts of sunlight and wind, and far lower population density than most of Europe. This gives them the potential to build out massive solar and wind farms that most countries could only dream of, setting them up to be green energy exporters at a time when Europe is increasingly seeking to secure more clean energy. And North Africa and Spain are already ramping up energy transportation potential via undersea cables





OilandEnergy » / 🏆 34. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Does the Mediterranean diet lower the incidence of type 2 diabetes among non-Mediterranean populations?Does the Mediterranean diet lower the incidence of type 2 diabetes among non-Mediterranean populations? Nutrients_MDPI T2D typetwodiabetes diabetes typetwo mediterranean

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Storm Ciarán batters Europe with warnings over Mediterranean coastWhile the Atlantic coast bore the brunt of the storm, there were also warnings about France's Mediterranean coast and Corsica

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Spain To Emerge As Europe’s Green Energy Powerhouse | OilPrice.comSpain faces criticism over its existing renewable energy capacity and potential overuse of green energy for hydrogen production, which could slow down the overall decarbonization movement.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Solheim Cup: Team Europe chasing history but confidence building for Team USA 'underdogs' in Spain?If you are a supporter of any sports team, you will know the feeling when there's a big match coming up.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Solheim Cup: What can Team Europe learn from dramatic opening day against Team USA in Spain?Team Europe battled back in the fourballs to keep their hopes of a Solheim Cup threepeat alive, but what can Suzann Pettersen's side learn from an eventful opening day against Team USA?

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Carlota Ciganda putt claims point for Team Europe | 'It's so special playing in Spain'Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen secured a point for Team Europe at the Solheim Cup with a 2&1 victory in the Saturday morning foursomes over Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »