The Meaning Behind Taylor Swift’s 1989 Vault Track ‘Slut!’

,"Slut!" sees Swift boldly reclaiming a word that was often hurled at her, especially in her early years as a singer. Swift is known for her searing, honest lyrics—especially in songs like “All Too Well” to “Dear John"—which many fans have connected to specific relationships in her life. But critics have used that to turn her into the punchline of sexist jokes, even as recently as 2021 when the, you know it might be worth it for once.

“In the years preceding this, I had become the target of slut shaming — the intensity and relentlessness of which would be criticized and called out if it happened today," she writes. Swift calls out the jokes about the number of boyfriends she had and the way her songwriting was portrayed as “a predatory act of a boy crazy psychopath.” She writes that this was taking a toll on her, so she.

The pop star attempted to redirect the attention to her female friendships and how she felt that would’ve been a foolproof way to change the narrative, but that didn’t seem to be the case. “If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that — right? I would learn later on that people could and people would. headtopics.com

Taylor Swift Opens Up About Sexuality and Dating History in Prologue for 1989 (Taylor's Version)Taylor Swift addresses rumors of a romantic relationship with Karlie Kloss and criticizes the public for sexualizing her female friendships. She reflects on her transition from country artist to pop star and discusses the slut shaming she has faced. Read more ⮕

