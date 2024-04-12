The Masters: A Unique Golfing Experience

No phones, no cameras and nothing but passionate patrons fixated on the golfing drama makes for a winning formula when getting to follow Tiger Woods at The Masters . 'A tradition unlike any other' has become synonymous with the tournament, with the 15-time major champion a key part of the history and prestige of the event that makes it such an exciting part of the sporting calendar.

Almost everything about watching golf at The Masters and the experience you get is different to what you become accustomed to at other events, with all your senses awoken by the brilliance around you. The Masters: Latest leaderboard | Recap: R2 as it happenedHow to watch live on Sky Sports | Who will win The Masters?Stream The Masters and more with NOW | Get Sky Sports GolfThe giant leaderboard at the right side of the first fairway has plenty of staff manually updating the scores for each of the 89 players in the field, putting small squares into the gaps, while smaller leaderboards in other areas show the score of the group about to come through that hole. Those are the only ways to keep up to date with what's going on around the course, other than word of mouth and hearsay between fellow patrons, with the lack of phones and big screens limiting information about what is going on elsewher

