The Mancunian Way: The horror of gentrification

Keep up to date with all the big stories from across Greater Manchester in the daily Mancunian Way newsletter. You can receive the newsletter direct to your inbox every weekday by signing up right here.

John Shammas went along to review it, on Halloween appropriately, and used the opportunity to have his say on the gentrification debate. Using the example of Levenshulme, which recently hit the headlines after the Sunday Times reviewed wine bar Isca, and its £10 cabbage, John concludes the south Manchester suburb is currently enjoying the best of both worlds.

"And then, a few doors down at one of the still-standing Irish pubs a pint of Stella remains approximately £3.20 and can be enjoyed while watching live sport. Both are equally lovely experiences in my view – but the fact that both experiences are available so close together is remarkable."Kind of blue What's bright blue, 16-stories tall and has a name that means 'gathering' in Latin? It's Manchester city centre's latest swanky office block obviously. headtopics.com

Blue glazed bricks cover much of the exterior, while a huge roof terrace and pavilion sits atop the block. In a classic example of developer-speak HBD say the design will 'celebrate the proportions and order of Victorian warehouse architecture and the honesty and grit of industrial exposed structure, whilst introducing contemporary materials and colours to create the new warehouse aesthetic'.

Within 15 hours of the crime he had the name of the alleged burglar and CCTV evidence of his wife's bank card being used at local shops. He was even able to tell police when the suspect was due to at the chemist to collect his methadone. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENnewsdesk »

Iowa football’s Brian Ferentz out after season, plus a new Heisman Trophy front-runnerWelcome to Until Saturday, the five-star college football newsletter. Read more ⮕

Scottish Government to hand over 14,000-plus messages to UK Covid InquiryDeputy First Minister Shona Robison said messages, mostly sent on WhatsApp, would be shared by November 6. Read more ⮕

Scottish Government to hand over 14,000-plus messages to UK Covid InquiryDeputy First Minister Shona Robison said messages, mostly sent on WhatsApp, would be shared by November 6. Read more ⮕

NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool picks: Picking the Saints, Falcons and Patriots plus strategySee NFL Week 9 Survivor Picks plus strategy from Adam Gretz and Renee Miller. Read more ⮕

College Football Playoff rankings reactions, plus was that really Connor Stalions?Welcome to Until Saturday, the five-star college football newsletter. Read more ⮕

PlayStation Plus Monthly offers Mafia 2 and Aliens Fireteam Elite for NovemberLiv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons. Read more ⮕