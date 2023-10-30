The Long Shadow's powerful Sarah Everard tribute that shows nothing has changed

The Long Shadow viewers will soon witness a shocking parallel with modern life through harrowing scenes.

As viewers know, the seven-part series follows the impact of Peter Sutcliffe’s shocking crimes with the title making reference to the fear he cast over the region. Sutcliffe, known as The Yorkshire Ripper, was convicted of murdering 13 women between 1975 and 1980 in Yorkshire.

Sutcliffe also attempted to murder another seven during that period. Sutcliffe carried out his shocking acts of violence across Yorkshire. He died in prison in 2020 aged 74.The Long Shadow focuses on the lives of his innocent victims and their families. In episode six, The Long Shadow covers the killing of Jacqueline Hill who suffered at the hands of Sutcliffe. headtopics.com

The 20-year-old, who was studying in Leeds, was Sutcliffe’s final victim with her dying in 1980. In moving scenes, women across Yorkshire will be depicted coming together for the powerful Reclaim the Night protests.

During the four years of preparation for The Long Shadow, writer George Kay felt the scenes drew devastating comparisons to the death of Sarah Everard in 2021. She was murdered by police officer Wayne Couzens with similar protests and vigils being held. headtopics.com

George explained: “I decided in the scenes for the Jacqueline Hill protests to only include placards that were both in the Jacqueline Hill protest and in the Sarah Everard protest to underline the lack of change."George said: "We spoke to the Hill family. Doreen is 90-years-old and her daughter, Jaqueline's sister, spoke for that family. We visited them, and spoke many times, it was very clear her daughter was speaking on her behalf.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: leedslivenews »

Sarah Beeny Opens Up About Marriage Struggles After Breast Cancer DiagnosisSarah Beeny discusses the challenges in her marriage to Graham Swift following her battle with breast cancer. The couple has faced ups and downs, with Sarah admitting to being 'horrible' at times. Despite the difficulties, they are determined to stay together for the sake of their children. Read more ⮕

Sarah Ferguson gives first royal tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry after his tragic deathSarah, Duchess of York had a brief cameo in Friends alongside the late actor who played Chandler Read more ⮕

Sarah Ferguson gives first Royal tribute to late Friends star Matthew PerrySarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has described Friends actor Matthew Perry's death as a 'tragedy' as she shared a sweet tribute to him with some throwback snaps of her Friends cameo Read more ⮕

Sarah Beeny shares upsetting cancer update as she undergoes further surgeryTelevision presenter Sarah Beeny was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and underwent a double mastectomy, and was then given the all clear in April 2023. Read more ⮕

Sarah Beeny shares desperate cancer update following surgeryIn a candid interview, the TV presenter admitted that her marriage was 'hanging by the fingernails' Read more ⮕

Sarah Beeny issues desperate health update as marriage ‘hangs on by fingernails’The mum-of-four has had further surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes Read more ⮕