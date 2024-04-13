The Linux Foundation Promotes Open Source Projects OpenTofu and Valkey

Since its founding, the Linux Foundation has been a vendor-neutral supporter of Linux and open source software. Now, though, it's actively promoting such open source projects as OpenTofu and Valkey . In 2010, it evolved into a neutral, trusted foundation of foundations for developers and organizations to code, manage, and scale open technology projects and ecosystems.

Then, in 2023, it took a firmer open source stand by supporting HashiCorp dumped its Terraform infrastructure-as-code tool's open source Mozilla Public License v2.0 (MPLv2) for the semi-proprietary Business Source License (BSL) 1.1 license. Terraform users, developers, and partners were not happy. So, as open source people are wont to do in situations like this, they forked it. But then things took an interesting turn. Usually, these forks either make their way on their own or, as in the case of the Jenkins project, they become the dominant version. OpenTofu, however, is taking a different path. It's joining forces with Valkey, another open source project, to create a new project called OpenValtofu. This new project aims to provide dependable and accessible tools for the tech world

