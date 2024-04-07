The Libertines Return with a Disorderly Gig in Manchester

It’s the gig we didn’t think we’d ever see, but The Libertines are back in full force tonight in Manchester . In true style, it gets off to a disorderly start, queuing in the university union corridors waiting for them to let us in, more than an hour after doors were meant to open. One reveller patiently waiting in line argues of the band with a tumultuous past: "It’s the chaos we should expect,” to which one avid fan quips: “This is the most organised Libertines gig I’ve been to.
” We’re promised a sold-out acoustic gig, but already there is talk of disbelief, with fans unconvinced given their cemented reputation of rebellion. And they’re right to have their suspicions as it doesn't go to plan. More than 20 years after bursting onto the Noughties indie rock scene, the foursome - frontmen Pete Doherty and Carl Barât, accompanied by John Hassall on bass and Gary Powell on drums - stroll out on stage to a rowdy crowd rearing to go and plug in their instruments. It’s far from a stripped-back gig, as What A Waster blasted up to full volume blares out. Strumming his electric guitar, Pete cheekily breaks his silence with: “Was this supposed to be acoustic?” Though he looks vastly different from when I last saw them perform, now in his mid-forties with a larger frame after quitting drugs, he’s still full of intrigue, sporting his signature trilb
The Libertines Gig Manchester Comeback Chaotic Acoustic Performance
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »